Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Six genres of music you can listen to now you’re middle-aged

The Daily Mash Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
DO you no longer have to impress people with your taste in music because you’re middle-aged and inarguably uncool?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Movie Trailer News - Published
News video: Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter In 'Bill And Ted Face The Music' New Trailer

Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter In 'Bill And Ted Face The Music' New Trailer 01:23

 Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter and more star in thos new trailer for 'Bill and Ted Face The Music '. Once told they'd save the universe during a time-traveling adventure, 2 would-be rockers from San Dimas, California find themselves as middle-aged dads still trying to crank out a hit song and fulfill...

Related videos from verified sources

BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC movie (2020) - Alex Winter, Keanu Reeves, Samara Weaving [Video]

BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC movie (2020) - Alex Winter, Keanu Reeves, Samara Weaving

Plot synopsis: Directed by Dean Parisot with returning franchise writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, the film will continue to track the time-traveling exploits of William "Bill" S. Preston Esq. and..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:32Published

Tweets about this