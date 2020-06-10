Six genres of music you can listen to now you’re middle-aged

Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter and more star in thos new trailer for 'Bill and Ted Face The Music '. Once told they'd save the universe during a time-traveling adventure, 2 would-be rockers from San Dimas, California find themselves as middle-aged dads still trying to crank out a hit song and fulfill...
Plot synopsis: Directed by Dean Parisot with returning franchise writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, the film will continue to track the time-traveling exploits of William "Bill" S. Preston Esq. and..