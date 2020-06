Video credit: ODN - Published 6 hours ago 62-year-old father tasered by police because he 'was black' 00:42 A 62-year-old father claims he was tasered by police because he was black. Millard Scott said he feels black people are being singled out and targeted by the Metropolitan Police who are ignoring guidelines. The Metropolitan Police have disputed Mr Scott's version of events. Report by Etemadil. Like...