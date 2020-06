Robber jailed over stealing hearse from funeral directors and assaulting driver Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Steven Lambley 22, was among a group of crooks who took the black limo from Nottinghamshire Funeral Service's in the early hours of October 27, 2018. Steven Lambley 22, was among a group of crooks who took the black limo from Nottinghamshire Funeral Service's in the early hours of October 27, 2018. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this