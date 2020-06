Play park legacy joy for family of Scots mum and son who lost cancer battles Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The Hey family are delighted that work on the splash park is set to begin on June 15 and will leave a lasting legacy for brave Susan, 41, and Hamish. The Hey family are delighted that work on the splash park is set to begin on June 15 and will leave a lasting legacy for brave Susan, 41, and Hamish. 👓 View full article