Remdesivir will be tested on children with COVID-19



A drug that has shown positive results in treating adult coronavirus patients is now being tested on children. Remdesivir will be given to children with moderate to severe cases of COVID-19. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:21 Published 19 hours ago

Thai mother creates Covid-19 face shields with Sci-fi and cartoon characters



A mother in Thailand has made plastic face shields with cartoon characters and Sci-fi villains printed on to encourage children to use Covid-19 protection. Comic books fan Maysa Talerd, 31, had the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:15 Published 21 hours ago