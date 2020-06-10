Boris Johnson says adults who live alone in England will be able to have sleepovers – but stops short of allowing hook-ups
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 () In excellent news for couples living apart, Boris Johnson has announced plans for “support bubbles” which will allow people living alone in England to have sleepovers. The prime minister confirmed that as of Saturday (June 13), adults who live alone will be allowed to spend the night at one other household of...
Single adult households in England will be able to form a “support bubble” with one other household from this weekend, meaning they will not have to observe social distancing rules, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.