Boris Johnson says adults who live alone in England will be able to have sleepovers – but stops short of allowing hook-ups
PinkNews Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
In excellent news for couples living apart, Boris Johnson has announced plans for “support bubbles” which will allow people living alone in England to have sleepovers. The prime minister confirmed that as of Saturday (June 13), adults who live alone will be allowed to spend the night at one other household of...
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Boris Johnson announces Covid-19 'support bubbles'

Boris Johnson announces Covid-19 'support bubbles' 01:16

 Single adult households in England will be able to form a “support bubble” with one other household from this weekend, meaning they will not have to observe social distancing rules, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

All you need to know from June 10 Covid-19 briefing [Video]

All you need to know from June 10 Covid-19 briefing

All you need to know from June 10 Covid-19 briefing as Boris Johnson announces a relaxation of some lockdown rules in England.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:27Published
Single households can create "support bubble" from Saturday [Video]

Single households can create "support bubble" from Saturday

Boris Johnson has announced that households containing one person will be able to join up with another household and form a “support bubble” in England from this weekend. Report by Etemadil. Like..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:07Published
Some dental surgeries in England re-opened to huge backlogs today [Video]

Some dental surgeries in England re-opened to huge backlogs today

Some dental surgeries in England re-opened to huge backlogs today  - after being given just six working days to prepare.As many as 10,000 practices were once again able to treat patients on a..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:19Published

