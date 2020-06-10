Global  

Fantastic Beasts star Eddie Redmayne leaps to the defence of trans people ‘tired’ of JK Rowling’s anti-trans missives
PinkNews Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Eddie Redmayne has become the latest actor from JK Rowling’s Wizarding World to take a stand against the author’s views on trans people. As outrage builds over the author’s statements on trans people, Redmayne – who plays Newt Scamander in Rowling’s Harry Potter prequel series Fantastic Beasts – was...
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Katie Leung Responds After J.K. Rowling's Anti-Trans Controversy

Katie Leung Responds After J.K. Rowling's Anti-Trans Controversy 01:21

 Katie Leung Responds After J.K. Rowling's Anti-Trans Controversy Rowling sparked outrage online after she reacted to an article titled, 'Opinion: Creating a more equal post- COVID-19 world for people who menstruate.' The 54-year-old writer defended her comments on the social media platform after...

Related videos from verified sources

Daniel Radcliffe Speaks out Against J.K. Rowling’s Transphobic Comments [Video]

Daniel Radcliffe Speaks out Against J.K. Rowling’s Transphobic Comments

Daniel Radcliffe Speaks out Against J.K. Rowling’s Transphobic Comments ‘Harry Potter’ author J.K. Rowling recently took to Twitter to post a number of comments people found to be transphobic...

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:31Published
Daniel Radcliffe is speaking out after J.K. Rowling's controversial gender comments [Video]

Daniel Radcliffe is speaking out after J.K. Rowling's controversial gender comments

Daniel Radcliffe is voicing his support for the LGBTQIA+ community.just days after J.K. Rowling spurred a wave of controversy with a series of comments about gender identity.The “Harry Potter” star..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:09Published
Katie Leung responds after J.K. Rowling's anti-trans controversy [Video]

Katie Leung responds after J.K. Rowling's anti-trans controversy

Rowling sparked outrage online after she reacted to an article titled, 'Opinion: Creating a more equal post- COVID-19 world for people who menstruate'.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published

