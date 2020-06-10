Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Parents need clarity on schools more than ‘support bubbles’, says charity boss

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Single parents need clarity on schools and childcare during lockdown more than they need “support bubbles”, a charity boss has said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Charles praises teachers in video message

Charles praises teachers in video message 02:16

 Credit: Clarence House. The Prince of Wales has praised teachers and schools for “going above and beyond for their pupils” in a video message in support of the profession. Charles also paid tribute to parents who have faced the challenging prospect of homeschooling without laptops or access to...

Related videos from verified sources

Long-Bailey: More needs to be done to support home learning [Video]

Long-Bailey: More needs to be done to support home learning

Shadow Education Secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey says she would welcome an announcement from the government that not all schools will have to reopen before the summer holidays. However she said more..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:08Published
Most Americans worry they will never be financially stable [Video]

Most Americans worry they will never be financially stable

Seven in 10 Americans worry they will never be financially independent, according to new research.The study asked 2,000 Americans about their finances and how knowledgeable they feel on the..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published
1 in 5 US Educators Won't Go Back to Reopened Schools, Survey Says [Video]

1 in 5 US Educators Won't Go Back to Reopened Schools, Survey Says

1 in 5 US Educators Won't Go Back to Reopened Schools, Survey Says Poll results from 'USA TODAY/Ipsos' add that one in four teachers 55 and older say they won't return. The polls surveyed just over..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:45Published

Tweets about this