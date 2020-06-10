Global  

JK Rowling wants you to think any cis man can simply get a Gender Recognition Certificate and live as a trans woman. She’s wrong

PinkNews Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
JK Rowling has said that a cis man who does not intend to have surgery or take hormone treatment can live as a woman in the UK under the Gender Recognition Act – but this is not true. The Harry Potter author made this claim, and many more, in a lengthy essay posted on her … Continued The post JK Rowling wants you to...
