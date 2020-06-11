Smally #NHSLove ❤️ #Fibromyalgia #Barrett’s #TDC.. RT @Hrawli: That sort of day when you read or hear news about someone you don’t even know, and feel total anguish for them. Don’t give up h… 1 minute ago

Alexis🏳️‍🌈 RT @AbarthFerrari: This is very sad to read. 😢 Get well soon, please George. BBC's George Alagiah, 64, reveals bowel cancer has spread t… 2 minutes ago

Josh #TeamShea ✨ RT @HuffPostUK: BBC Newsreader George Alagiah reveals cancer has spread to his lungs weeks after recovering from #coronavirus https://t.co/… 14 minutes ago

mgt. RT @MarianneSansum: BBC's George Alagiah, 64, reveals bowel cancer has spread to his lungs https://t.co/EEoeLkDeyr @MailOnline 17 minutes ago

THE WORLD NEWS George Alagiah reveals his cancer has spread The BBC newsreader says the disease has spread from his bowel to his… https://t.co/fFpvDb380Y 25 minutes ago

JonThm https://t.co/tKBdIeIHi5 via @AOLdotUK Flu is cured https://t.co/cgp3fJRY7j Three medical professors from the Moffit… https://t.co/PyD34u4p1J 34 minutes ago

Marianne BBC's George Alagiah, 64, reveals bowel cancer has spread to his lungs https://t.co/EEoeLkDeyr @MailOnline 35 minutes ago