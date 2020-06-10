Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronation Street filming resumes after 11 weeks in lockdown
BBC Local News Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Manchester -- Filming, with special measures in place, has resumed on Coronation Street, 11 weeks after it was stopped because of the coronavirus pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Former rugby player and family start an aerobics class on their street [Video]

Former rugby player and family start an aerobics class on their street

A former international rugby player and his family have lifted the spirits of their neighbours during lockdown - after setting up a daily aerobics class on their street. Everyday former Scotland player..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:33Published
Emmerdale and Coronation Street will run out of episodes in coming weeks [Video]

Emmerdale and Coronation Street will run out of episodes in coming weeks

'Emmerdale' and 'Coronation Street' will run out of episodes in the coming weeks, ITV chief Kevin Lygo has confirmed.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:19Published

Tweets about this

ppjkis

phil Coronation Street filming resumes after 11 weeks in lockdown. The uk,s longest running soap starts to record episod… https://t.co/Nz3rRKA8JP 3 minutes ago

madcrazyzombie1

madcrazycowboy BBC News - Coronation Street filming resumes after 11 weeks in lockdown https://t.co/AZroQbGDqA 38 minutes ago

daveroyaldj

Dave Royal 🎧 Coronation Street filming resumes after 11 weeks in lockdown https://t.co/fXiMs97oOv 54 minutes ago

rosioruvioleta

Violeta Rosioru Coronation Street filming resumes after 11 weeks in lockdown https://t.co/cYGzQ9ZjIw 58 minutes ago

doggoplanet

COVID DOG WARNINGS Coronation Street filming resumes after 11 weeks in lockdown https://t.co/fxGNQCOB3Y https://t.co/LHWY696wJ7 1 hour ago

JeberBarretoT

Jeber Barreto Torres Coronation Street filming resumes after 11 weeks in lockdown https://t.co/C87xkPWF84 1 hour ago

pauldawsondairy

Paul Dawson BBC News - Coronation Street filming resumes after 11 weeks in lockdown https://t.co/2yduTZA2WZ Lots of shouting across the street then 1 hour ago

hannah21264930

hannah RT @mr_sjpatterson: #Corrie stars reveal weird experiences returning to set as filming resumes https://t.co/vFvXkLmYmH via @MetroUK 1 hour ago