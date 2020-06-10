phil Coronation Street filming resumes after 11 weeks in lockdown. The uk,s longest running soap starts to record episod… https://t.co/Nz3rRKA8JP 3 minutes ago madcrazycowboy BBC News - Coronation Street filming resumes after 11 weeks in lockdown https://t.co/AZroQbGDqA 38 minutes ago Dave Royal 🎧 Coronation Street filming resumes after 11 weeks in lockdown https://t.co/fXiMs97oOv 54 minutes ago Violeta Rosioru Coronation Street filming resumes after 11 weeks in lockdown https://t.co/cYGzQ9ZjIw 58 minutes ago COVID DOG WARNINGS Coronation Street filming resumes after 11 weeks in lockdown https://t.co/fxGNQCOB3Y https://t.co/LHWY696wJ7 1 hour ago Jeber Barreto Torres Coronation Street filming resumes after 11 weeks in lockdown https://t.co/C87xkPWF84 1 hour ago Paul Dawson BBC News - Coronation Street filming resumes after 11 weeks in lockdown https://t.co/2yduTZA2WZ Lots of shouting across the street then 1 hour ago hannah RT @mr_sjpatterson: #Corrie stars reveal weird experiences returning to set as filming resumes https://t.co/vFvXkLmYmH via @MetroUK 1 hour ago