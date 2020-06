Remote art therapy sessions for cancer patients Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Online sessions mean people can interact without the risk of picking up infections. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this P.V.Jeffs RT @AskingCath: Remote art therapy sessions for cancer patients enabling social interaction without the risk of infection while their immun… 5 days ago AskingCath Remote art therapy sessions for cancer patients enabling social interaction without the risk of infection while the… https://t.co/duSlvqzAwO 5 days ago Lynnsey Coull Gwynedd BBC News - Remote art therapy sessions for cancer patients https://t.co/QwPW6iq7OJ 1 week ago