Park named after 'fish hook maker not explorer accused of racism' Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The park in Redditch is not named after Sir Henry Morton Stanley, accused of racism and exploitation in Africa, but local fish hook and needle entrepreneur William Morton Stanley, says councillor Mike Rouse. The park in Redditch is not named after Sir Henry Morton Stanley, accused of racism and exploitation in Africa, but local fish hook and needle entrepreneur William Morton Stanley, says councillor Mike Rouse. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this Africa Mentor Morton Stanley Park in Redditch named after fish hook maker not explorer accused of racism Birmingham Live… https://t.co/1xbLMjMBOL 1 week ago