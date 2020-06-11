

Tweets about this roo h RT @itvnews: Cancer referrals down 60% due to coronavirus, NHS England figures reveal https://t.co/xequwMaYTC https://t.co/cNXefhU3ah 32 minutes ago Jacqui Hill RT @Michelle_CRUK: The pandemic has had a devastating impact on people, including those affected by cancer. We’ve seen a dramatic 60% fall… 36 minutes ago Christopher White UK #coronavirus #Cancer time bomb fears as NHS figures show 60% drop in referrals https://t.co/ryra2TR7eJ via @MailOnline 48 minutes ago Terence Lowe RT @WestmonsterUK: WORRYING: Huge drop in NHS cancer referrals due to Coronavirus. Urgent breast cancer referrals down 78% year-on-year.… 1 hour ago kmfm News NEWS: There's been a 60% drop in NHS cancer referrals in England, with it being suggested people are still concerne… https://t.co/tsEp3IKMdY 2 hours ago Hygieia Huge drop in NHS cancer referrals due to Covid-19 https://t.co/P9DAjT6lsz 3 hours ago