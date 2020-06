Related videos from verified sources Covid: PM Modi on lockdown phase 4, ₹20 lakh crore stimulus | Full speech



Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation amid the Covid-19 crisis. He announced a new economic stimulus, details of which would be revealed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 33:21 Published on May 12, 2020 COVID-19: PM Modi announces economic package, says cumulative stimulus at Rs 20 lakh crore



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 12 addressed the nation. While addressing he said, "I announce a special economic package today. This will play an important role in the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:18 Published on May 12, 2020 Scottish government recommends face masks in 'limited circumstances'



The Scottish Government has recommended wearing face masks in public in "limited circumstances". First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the change in policy at her daily briefing giving updates on.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:35 Published on April 28, 2020

Tweets about this