Ross Kemp: Barbara Windsor’s deterioration 'shocking and upsetting'

dan the chatterbox 🌞🌙⭐️ RT @DuncanLindsay: Living With Dementia fans heartbroken over Barbara Windsor's Alzheimer's battle https://t.co/Fjm5qHJchp via @MetroUK 4 minutes ago

🌈 Sandy Ralph RT @alzheimerssoc: Tune in to @ITV now to watch 'Ross Kemp: Living With Dementia'. Ross hears from Dame Barbara Windsor’s husband Scott abo… 9 minutes ago

Caroline 'Monkey' Monk RT @DuncanLindsay: Ross Kemp's heartbreak as Barbara Windsor fails to recognise him https://t.co/T1A5fLXEzk via @MetroUK 32 minutes ago

Daniel James Brown Ross Kemp’s #LivingWithDementia was insightful and a good awareness programme tonight. As I’ve said before my Nan h… https://t.co/xO2R9BJguL 37 minutes ago

Duncan Lindsay Living With Dementia fans heartbroken over Barbara Windsor's Alzheimer's battle https://t.co/Fjm5qHJchp via @MetroUK 37 minutes ago

Natalie RT @Daily_Express: Ross Kemp talks emotional reunion with EastEnders mum Dame Barbara Windsor after she forgets who he is https://t.co/x5z… 56 minutes ago