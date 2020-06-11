Reopening of hairdressers to be confirmed next week – health minister

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on June 08 informed that Delhi hospitals have over 8,500 beds as of now. "We have over 8,500 beds as of now, in the next 15 days we will take it to 15,000-17,000. Since the doubling rate of cases is 14-15 days, we think cases will reach 56,000 in the next two...
Delhi has so far recorded over 31,300 infections and more than 900 deaths. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain spoke on coronavirus situation. "Around 30,000 more cases are expected in the next 12-15..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:27Published
The 'Avatar' movies are set to resume production next week Filming was due to start in New Zealand in March but it was put on hold due to the Covid-19 lockdown and producer Jon Landau is confident that..
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 00:53Published