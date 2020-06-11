Global  

Lyra McKee: Police recover gun used in journalist's murder

Independent Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
A gun found by investigators in Northern Ireland last week is the weapon that was used to murder journalist Lyra McKee, police say.
Lyra McKee: Police identify gun used in journalist's murder

 The Hammerli X-Esse pistol was found during searches in Londonderry last weekend, police say.
BBC News

Gun of same type used to kill Lyra McKee seized in Londonderry

 A handgun of the same type that was used to kill journalist Lyra McKee has been found by police in Londonderry.
Belfast Telegraph


