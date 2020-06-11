Global  

Should the two-metre social-distancing restriction be reduced to one?

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised to keep the two-metre social-distancing restriction, which is currently in place for all nations in the UK, under “constant review”.
