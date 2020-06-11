Should the two-metre social-distancing restriction be reduced to one?

One metre away or two? Social distancing and masks explained



Keeping two meters away from others, wearing face masks and eye protection prevent the spread of coronavirus. Used alone and none of these measures offer complete protection. They must be used together.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:51 Published 1 week ago

Scotland's carers given a financial boost



A total of 2,375 patients have died in Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus, up by 12 from 2,363 on Monday, Nicola Sturgeon said at the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing. As well.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:04 Published 1 week ago