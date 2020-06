Prisoner issued death threats to Boris Johnson and Jess Phillips from cell Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Rakeem Malik, who is serving a life sentence for attempted murder, sent death threats over a 15 month period to Boris Johnson, Theresa May, Jess Phillips and Rosie Cooper. Rakeem Malik, who is serving a life sentence for attempted murder, sent death threats over a 15 month period to Boris Johnson, Theresa May, Jess Phillips and Rosie Cooper. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this