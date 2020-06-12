Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Alanis Morissette: So many people who were using me didn't even realise they were doing it

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Alanis Morissette: So many people who were using me didn't even realise they were doing itI remember when I first got my hands on Jagged Little Pill by Alanis Morissette. It was 1996, and I had it on cassette. When I think of listening to it I'm in a car - my best friend Karly's clapped-out Nissan Micra. There would be a pause and then the unmistakable jar of the harmonica, before 57 minutes of wailing and headbanging as Morissette covered love, break-ups, feminism, exploitation and abuse. It felt edgy, rebellious, raw. We loved her and we knew every word.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Julia Roberts and Eva Longoria among stars set to take part in coronavirus livestream event [Video]

Julia Roberts and Eva Longoria among stars set to take part in coronavirus livestream event

Julia Roberts, George W. Bush, Oprah Winfrey, Eva Longoria, and Alanis Morissette are among those set to take part in 'The Call to Unite', a 24-hour global livestream to support people amid the..

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:44Published

Related news from verified sources

'So many people were exploitative': Alanis Morissette reflects on early career
ContactMusic


Tweets about this

FemaleFirst_UK

Female First 'So many people were exploitative': Alanis Morissette reflects on early career https://t.co/Z9LHozGSld 2 days ago

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News 'So many people were exploitative': Alanis Morissette reflects on early career - Alanis Morissette wishes she'd "ha… https://t.co/Vnn5R9Av3t 3 days ago