Dave Chappelle addresses death of George Floyd in surprise special

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Dave Chappelle said “the streets are talking for themselves” following the death of George Floyd, in a surprise special entitled 8.46, the length of time a white police officer knelt on the neck of the unarmed black man.
Video credit: The Guardian Studio - Published
News video: What the George Floyd protests say about America

What the George Floyd protests say about America 05:15

 Guardian US reporter Kenya Evelyn explains what the protests sparked by the police killing of George Floyd say about America right now, and how the coronavirus pandemic set the backdrop for the demonstrations.

