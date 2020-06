(((The Euro Girl))) RT @bea_johanssen: @KateForbesMSP In quote marks because it's......a quote. From the SNP's own economic advisor, Andrew Wilson. And you a… 1 hour ago

Bea Johanssen @KateForbesMSP In quote marks because it's......a quote. From the SNP's own economic advisor, Andrew Wilson. And… https://t.co/9gCQJ4l90u 2 hours ago

Michael Blair RT @mmjblair: https://t.co/0aZQvKAvWV. She is fucking insane! 16 hours ago

True Patriot 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇧 .... but what about ‘Indipindunce for Scoatlind’? #SNPclowns https://t.co/jLG53k9hxp 2 days ago

hamish mcarthur RT @jamesdev15: UBI, full fiscal autonomy & now a two year furlough? More than ever I’m seriously considering moving south. Fantasy economi… 3 days ago

Huw Evans #Annibyniaeth 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #FBPE 🇪🇺 RT @SocialRuwan: Coronavirus: ⁦@NicolaSturgeon⁩ calls for two-year furlough scheme to stave off mass redundancies in Scotland - the 1st Min… 3 days ago

Nesa Movement RT @GiftCee: Coronavirus: Nicola Sturgeon calls for two-year furlough scheme to stave off mass redundancies in Scotland https://t.co/nMQT1n… 4 days ago