Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 6 days ago Baby zebra born at Wild Place Project in south Gloucestershire 00:32 A baby zebra has been born at Wild Place Project in south Gloucestershire, helping to safeguard the future of this near-threatened species. The little foal, called Vera, arrived just after midnight on Sunday (June 7) and is the first baby zebra to be born at the popular wildlife attraction.