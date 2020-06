Six Brighton youngsters robbed at knifepoint Friday, 12 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Six teenagers from Brighton have been robbed at knifepoint by three other young people. Sussex Police released a security camera picture this afternoon (Friday 12 June) as detectives appealed for witnesses to come forward. The force said: “Detectives in Brighton are searching for three suspects afte... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this