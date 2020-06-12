Global  

Grant McCann issues contract update on Marcus Maddison and Mallik Wilks

Hull Daily Mail Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Grant McCann issues contract update on Marcus Maddison and Mallik WilksThe Tigers have already secured extensions for Josh Bowler, Matthew Pennington and Herbie Kane.
