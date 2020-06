Watch Live: Grant Shapps Gives Daily Coronavirus Briefing



The UK Transport Secretary gives the daily briefing and answers questions as the number of people who have died in the UK after testing positive for coronavirus has risen to 41,481. Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Published 4 hours ago

All you need to know from the June 4 UK coronavirus briefing



A round-up of the Government's daily Covid-19 press conference, where Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced that face coverings are to be to be made mandatory on public transport in England. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:51 Published 1 week ago