Republican party issues brief celebrating Donald Trump’s ‘unprecedented’ pro-LGBT+ achievements. Yes, really
Friday, 12 June 2020 () The Republican Party has released a brief during Pride Month claiming that Donald Trump “has taken unprecedented steps to protect the LGBT+ community”. Yes, really. The brief claims that Trump, who has worked hard to dismantle LGBT+ rights in America, has “kept his promise to protect LGBT+...
There is a new book coming out about First Lady Melania Trump. According to Business Insider the book reveals some of the strategy behind her otherwise opaque public persona. The book is called The Art..
President Donald Trump on Thursday authorized U.S. economic and travel sanctions against International Criminal Court employees involved in an investigation into whether American forces committed war..