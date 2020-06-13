SSE cutting bills by 5% for domestic customers Saturday, 13 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Electricity provider SSE Airtricity has announced it's cutting electricity prices by 5.1% from August. Electricity provider SSE Airtricity has announced it's cutting electricity prices by 5.1% from August. 👓 View full article

