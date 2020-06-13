Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Why having Rangers and Celtic 'B' teams in lower leagues would benefit all Scottish clubs

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
Why having Rangers and Celtic 'B' teams in lower leagues would benefit all Scottish clubsAs Scottish football continues to wrestle with reconstruction and the best way forward, Rangers - backed by Celtic - put a thought-provoking proposal on the table to senior clubs that the Old Firm duo place their 'B' teams into the lowest tier of the current pyramid system.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

'Rangers are closing in on Celtic' [Video]

'Rangers are closing in on Celtic'

Former Rangers midfielder Giovanni van Bronckhorst says his former club are closing the gap between them and Celtic, despite Neil Lennon's team winning the Scottish Premiership this season.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:38Published
Celtic crowned champions as Scottish season cut short [Video]

Celtic crowned champions as Scottish season cut short

The Hoops confirmed their ninth straight title after the SPFL board declared Scotland's top-flight season over. Rangers, who finished second, and Hearts, who are now relegated, reportedly opposed the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published

Related news from verified sources

"Little more than a bribe" - Dumbarton supporters trust slams colt teams idea

Little more than a bribe - Dumbarton supporters trust slams colt teams idea In a recent survey, 89 percent of Sons fans objected to Rangers and Celtic being permitted youth sides in the lower leagues of Scottish football.
Daily Record

Ian Durrant insists Rangers and Celtic colts would add value to lower leagues

 Former Ibrox star has backed the proposal to allow Old Firm B teams into the bottom division.
Daily Record


Tweets about this

BelTel_Sport

Belfast Telegraph Sport In today's column, @stephencraigan looks at proposals to allow Rangers and Celtic's second teams to enter the Scott… https://t.co/ZgOAJWBxZl 4 hours ago

MarkStevenson10

Mark Stevenson @stjohnstone1884 @thecourieruk I agree with him 100%.. seeing the lights of Rangers and Celtic having colt teams do… https://t.co/vYUgXNc3w9 2 days ago

LeithWhisky

Iain MacPhail @pieandbov Bottom 8 is hopeless. Youd take the top flight, in one fell swoop, from a situation where practically ev… https://t.co/Z3cJxJaSb1 3 days ago

LeithWhisky

Iain MacPhail @Kheredine2018 @spfl @BBCSportScot @JamTarts @PartickThistle @StranraerFC The bottom 8 is a hopeless idea, sadly. I… https://t.co/K9Ht8tYGva 3 days ago

philbin_paul91

Paul Philbin 🏁 @jaydeemorgan @heraldscotland How will the national team be improved by Rangers and Celtic having youth teams in L2… https://t.co/Zn4ccuvsV9 4 days ago

Tele_Sport

Tele Sport LEE WILKIE: I’m a fan of having colt teams in the lower leagues…and not just Rangers and Celtic https://t.co/nDesrkeSB2 4 days ago

QueuecumberJohn

Hedley Lamarr Why is it only Celtic and Rangers who are having Colts teams talked about? What am I missing? 4 days ago

DeanoCrues95

Dean @Forefather2003 @SpatestonBear2 Proposal for making leagues bigger and having Rangers & Celtic B teams starting in Div 3 I think. 5 days ago