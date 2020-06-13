|
Joe Biden says Donald Trump’s ‘cruelty knows no bounds’ after he strips trans healthcare protections during Pride Month
Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
Joe Biden spearheaded a blistering backlash against the Trump administration that on Friday (June 12) “cruelly” erased precious healthcare protections for trans patients less than two weeks into Pride Month. The Department of Health and Human Services finalised a rule that effectively means gender identity is...
