Johnson on statues row: We cannot try to edit or censor our past



Boris Johnson has said it is “absurd and shameful” that the statue of Sir Winston Churchill in Parliament Square was at risk of attack from anti-racism protesters. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:27 Published 1 day ago

Winston Churchill statue and the Cenotaph boarded up ahead of London's Black Lives Matter protests



A statue of Winston Churchill and the Cenotaph have been boarded up in preparation for London's Black Lives Matter protests this weekend. Footage filmed on June 12 shows the Churchill statue.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:58 Published 1 day ago