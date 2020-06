Related videos from verified sources Summer Meteor from Barrow Island



Occurred on June 15, 2020 / Barrow Island, Western Australia Info from Licensor: "The video was filmed from Barrow Island Western Australia." Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:17 Published 4 hours ago Sophie Monk Teases Hotter Than Ever Love Island Australia



Sophie Monk Teases Hotter Than Ever Love Island Australia Credit: Cerise Media English Duration: 01:18 Published 7 hours ago Researchers turn to drones to track thousands of migrating sea turtles in Australia



More than 60,000 sea turtles flock to the nesting beach on Australia's Raine Island every year. But newly-released drone footage shows that Australian researchers may have been underestimating just how.. Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50 Published 13 hours ago

Tweets about this