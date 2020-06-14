🍓 katherine 🌈 | I SAID BELLARKE ENDGAME RT @Foxmental_X: Poland’s president says being LGBT+ is an ‘ideology’ worse than communism: ‘They are trying to convince us that they are p… 2 minutes ago

McG 🏳️‍🌈 ✊🏽 🇺🇲 🐝 #TeamPete is in quarantine Poland’s president says being LGBT+ is an ‘ideology’ worse than communism: ‘They are trying to convince us that the… https://t.co/1wZFnvQ7Qc 2 minutes ago

Hardy 📣 Poland’s president says being LGBT+ is an ‘ideology’ worse than communism: ‘They are trying to convince us that t… https://t.co/gYVDkpAKup 2 hours ago

MrMapolomi The LGBT+ rights in Poland are being compromised. Polish president says he would ban LGBT+ teaching in schools:… https://t.co/ILprrSnzqH 3 days ago