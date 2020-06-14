|
Poland’s president says being LGBT+ is an ‘ideology’ worse than communism: ‘They are trying to convince us that they are people’
Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
The president of Poland Andrzej Duda compared “LGBT+ ideology” to Soviet Union-era communist indoctrination in a campaign speech Saturday (June 13), only days after vowing to ban same-sex marriage, gay adoption and LGBT+ education in schools. Duba made his comments in the small southwestern town of Brzeg as he...
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this