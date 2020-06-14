Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Poland’s president says being LGBT+ is an ‘ideology’ worse than communism: ‘They are trying to convince us that they are people’

PinkNews Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
The president of Poland Andrzej Duda compared “LGBT+ ideology” to Soviet Union-era communist indoctrination in a campaign speech Saturday (June 13), only days after vowing to ban same-sex marriage, gay adoption and LGBT+ education in schools. Duba made his comments in the small southwestern town of Brzeg as he...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Gay Couple Fighting Homophobia in Poland by Handing Out Free Rainbow Face Masks [Video]

Gay Couple Fighting Homophobia in Poland by Handing Out Free Rainbow Face Masks

A gay married couple in Poland is handing out rainbow face masks during the coronavirus pandemic, in an effort to combat prejudice against LGBT people in their country.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:15Published

Related news from verified sources

Poland’s president says “LGBT ideology” worse than communism

 Andrzej Duda makes plea to ultra-conservative supporters ahead of June 28 presidential poll
FT.com

Polish president says LGBT 'ideology' is worse than communism

 1
euronews

Polish election: Andrzej Duda says LGBT 'ideology' worse than communism

 The favourite to win Poland's 28 June election denounces gay rights activism as an alien ideology.
BBC News


Tweets about this

AgniKaiParker

🍓 katherine 🌈 | I SAID BELLARKE ENDGAME RT @Foxmental_X: Poland’s president says being LGBT+ is an ‘ideology’ worse than communism: ‘They are trying to convince us that they are p… 2 minutes ago

Foxmental_X

McG 🏳️‍🌈 ✊🏽 🇺🇲 🐝 #TeamPete is in quarantine Poland’s president says being LGBT+ is an ‘ideology’ worse than communism: ‘They are trying to convince us that the… https://t.co/1wZFnvQ7Qc 2 minutes ago

mxhardy

Hardy 📣 Poland’s president says being LGBT+ is an ‘ideology’ worse than communism: ‘They are trying to convince us that t… https://t.co/gYVDkpAKup 2 hours ago

mapolomi

MrMapolomi The LGBT+ rights in Poland are being compromised. Polish president says he would ban LGBT+ teaching in schools:… https://t.co/ILprrSnzqH 3 days ago

frogtone

Ƒɾօցէօղ 👊🏻👊🏼👊🏽👊🏾👊🏿 #🅰️©️🅰️🅱️ IF YOU WANT TO KNOW MORE ASK AND READ THE ARTICLE! WE NEED HELP! Please! The % of non cishet people in Poland is sm… https://t.co/vqfaOjlvH7 4 days ago