Gloucestershire village turns out for Black Lives Matter Sunday, 14 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Inspired to protest after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, two teenage girls in the village of Hawkesbury Upton organised a protest in their community which saw about 60 people turn to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.