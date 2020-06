Related videos from verified sources NHS workers wait in line as Sports Direct offers 50 percent off today as stores reopen



Huge queues for Sports Direct in Birmingham today as shops open for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic. The clip, filmed this morning (June 15) shows a long queue for sports direct, which.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:34 Published 12 hours ago The new Porsche Macan GTS in Crayon Driving Video



Porsche completes the Macan series with a distinctly sporty model. The new Porsche Macan GTS launches with a powerful engine, performance-oriented chassis, characteristic design and enhanced equipment... Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 01:11 Published 3 weeks ago The new Porsche Macan GTS Design in Crayon



Porsche completes the Macan series with a distinctly sporty model. The new Porsche Macan GTS launches with a powerful engine, performance-oriented chassis, characteristic design and enhanced equipment... Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 02:16 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this