Man charged over urinating at PC Keith Palmer memorial
Sunday, 14 June 2020 (
1 day ago
)
Andrew Banks, of Stansted, Essex has been charged with outraging public decency.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
2 days ago
Arrest after man appears to urinate next to Pc Keith Palmer memorial
00:57
A 28-year-old has been arrested after a man was photographed apparently urinating next to the memorial dedicated to Pc Keith Palmer, the officer who was stabbed to death in the 2017 terror attack in Westminster.
