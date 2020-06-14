Global  

Man charged over urinating at PC Keith Palmer memorial

BBC News Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
Andrew Banks, of Stansted, Essex has been charged with outraging public decency.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Arrest after man appears to urinate next to Pc Keith Palmer memorial

Arrest after man appears to urinate next to Pc Keith Palmer memorial 00:57

 A 28-year-old has been arrested after a man was photographed apparently urinating next to the memorial dedicated to Pc Keith Palmer, the officer who was stabbed to death in the 2017 terror attack in Westminster.

