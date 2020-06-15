Boris Johnson's racial equality review is 'written on back of fag packet,' says David Lammy



Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised to keep the two-metre social-distancing restriction, which is currently in place for all nations in the UK, under “constant review”. But there have been.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:15 Published 3 days ago Boris Johnson: We must back police while supporting Black Lives Matter protests



The Prime Minister has stressed that it is "absolutely vital" to back police, while balancing the need to support protests from the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of the death of George Floyd.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:20 Published 5 days ago UK won't turn its back on Hong Kong, says Johnson



Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Britain won't turn its back on the people of Hong Kong -- a former British colony -- if China imposes a national security law on the territory. Lucy Fielder reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:30 Published 2 weeks ago

