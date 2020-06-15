Boris Johnson's racial equality review is 'written on back of fag packet,' says David Lammy
Monday, 15 June 2020 () Boris Johnson's plan for a new racial inequality commission was "written on the back of a fag packet" to assuage the anger of Black Lives Matter protesters, the shadow justice secretary has said.
Boris Johnson has said people should be able to “shop with confidence” when non-essential stores reopen in England on Monday. Speaking during a visit to the Westfield shopping centre in east London, the Prime Minister said he hoped to see a “gradual” build-up in the numbers of people...
The Prime Minister has stressed that it is "absolutely vital" to back police, while balancing the need to support protests from the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of the death of George Floyd..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:20Published