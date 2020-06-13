Global  

A man charged with urinating at memorial during protest has been named

Hertfordshire Mercury Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
A man charged with urinating at memorial during protest has been namedAndrew Banks handed himself into an Essex police station.
 While demonstrators set up camp on Capitol Hill during a rally Friday evening, a man who wasn't with the activists spent the evening protecting the police memorial nearby.

Related news from verified sources

Man admits urinating at PC Keith Palmer memorial during protest

 Andrew Banks had drunk 16 pints and was in central London to "protect statues", a court hears.
BBC News

Man jailed for urinating at PC Keith Palmer memorial during protest

 BBC Local News: Essex -- Andrew Banks had drunk 16 pints and was in central London to "protect statues", a court hears.
BBC Local News

Man arrested for urinating on memorial during London protest

 A 28-year old man has been arrested on suspicion of urinating on the memorial of a murdered policeman during far-right protests in central London on Saturday,...
Reuters


