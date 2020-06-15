Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
U.S.
Europe
• U.K. •
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
UK News
>
John Lewis launches massive online sale as stores reopen
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
John Lewis launches massive online sale as stores reopen
Monday, 15 June 2020 (
2 hours ago
)
The sale could encourage some people to stay away from stores reopening this week.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Tweets about this
In the News
Paul Whelan
Beijing
Asia
South Korea
Moscow
Killing of Rayshard Brooks
George Floyd
North Korea
North
Olivier Véran
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Maria Ressa
Rayshard Brooks
Atlanta Protests
Far Right Protests
Michael Clifford
Brittany Cartwright
WORTH WATCHING
Beijing on alert amid surge in market virus cases
Beijing art exhibition reflects on life during the pandemic
North Korea warns of action over defectors
Russian Orthodox Church consecrates huge cathedral dedicated to military