Patricia . @TWB_SocialMedia @Nigel_Farage @GMB @SkyNews @BBCNews *plays shooting stars meme* * staring at the wall , open up m… https://t.co/hXJ8f44NHF 5 days ago jon lee Channel migrants: Boats intercepted off the Kent coast https://t.co/e6KVxNl7h7 1 week ago wigtonboy Channel migrants: Boats intercepted off the Kent coast border force Uber service still working. https://t.co/JS3G5bk0eb 1 week ago Sean Sullivan I saw this on the BBC and thought you should see it: Channel migrants: Boats intercepted off the Kent coast - https://t.co/6kO40mxzrq 1 week ago