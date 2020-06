New data shows South West R rate close to ‘tipping point’ Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The R rate needs to stay below 1 – in the South West it is now between 0. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Vikram Chandra decodes geographical concentration of Covid-19 in India



On today's Covid-19 news wrap, Vikram Chandra analyses the geographical concentration of Coronavirus in India. Data shows us that the Coronavirus crisis in India is centred around a couple of cities.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:27 Published on May 9, 2020

Tweets about this