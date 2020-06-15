Premier League star Troy Deeney believes every single football team has at least one gay or bisexual player
Monday, 15 June 2020 () Watford captain Troy Deeney has said he believes every Premier League football team has at least one closeted gay or bisexual player. Speaking on the BBC Sounds podcast Grounded with Louis Theroux, Deeney addressed the complete lack of LGBT+ male footballers in the Premier League. Asked by Theroux where “all the gay...
Premier League clubs have unanimously approved return-to-play protocols and a match day operations plan, effectively the final piece of the puzzle in order for matches to restart behind closed doors amid the coronavirus pandemic. Here, the PA news agency looks at the key questions as the league...