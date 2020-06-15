Beyoncé demands justice for Breonna Taylor, the Black woman killed in her sleep by police, in impassioned letter to attorney general Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Beyoncé has joined growing calls for Breonna Taylor’s killers to be charged with her murder, sending an open letter to the Kentucky attorney general. Breonna Taylor was shot dead by police who entered her home in Louisville, Kentucky while she sleeping on March 13. She was 26 years old. Three months on and the... 👓 View full article

