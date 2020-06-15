Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Great North Run 2020 cancelled: What you need to do if you had a place

Hereford Times Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
The organisers of the 2020 Great North Run have confirmed that this year's event has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Great Pyrenees Chomps While Trying Treats [Video]

Great Pyrenees Chomps While Trying Treats

Occurred on May 27, 2020 / Raleigh, North Carolina, USA Info from Licensor: "Kora is a 10-month-old Great Pyrenees puppy. She was surrendered to my veterinary clinic with a fractured leg. We repaired..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:17Published
This 3D printed marble run is the best way to kill time during quarantine [Video]

This 3D printed marble run is the best way to kill time during quarantine

A US man created this 3D-printed marble run that works autonomously after following some tips he found online. Footage shows an intricate course, designed by Netherlands toy shop Out Of Marbles,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:45Published

Related news from verified sources

Great North Run cancelled due to coronavirus

Great North Run cancelled due to coronavirus The huge half marathon event, due to take place on September 13, has been cancelled
Wales Online


Tweets about this