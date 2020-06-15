Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

RAF Lakenheath: US fighter jet crashes into North Sea

BBC News Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
The F-15C Eagle, from RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, crashed shortly after 0940 BST.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

US fighter jet crashes into North Sea

 The F-15C Eagle, from RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, crashed shortly after 0940 BST.
BBC News

Helicopter from Humberside in major search as US fighter jet crashes

Helicopter from Humberside in major search as US fighter jet crashes An F-15C Eagle aircraft based with the 48th Fighter Wing at RAF Lakenheath crashed in the North Sea this morning
Grimsby Telegraph

US Air Force plane crashes into North Sea

US Air Force plane crashes into North Sea A US Air Force fighter plane with one pilot on board crashed into the North Sea today. The status of the pilot wasn't known.The F-15C Eagle from the 48th Fighter...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this

fjmt1022

Francisco Medina RT @newsaspect: UK: US F-15C Eagle fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk crashes into North Sea while on a training mission. https://t… 4 seconds ago

harry_lye

Harry Lye RAF Lakenheath: US fighter jet crashes into North Sea https://t.co/JGYardqBqc 5 seconds ago

mtkStevens

Marianne Stevens RAF Lakenheath: US fighter jet crashes into North Sea - BBC News https://t.co/4ND1HR2g3U 24 seconds ago

askin4friends

Rachael RT @AirportWebcams: BREAKING: USAF F-15C Eagle has crashed in the North Sea. A major search is now underway for the pilot. The aircraft, fr… 41 seconds ago

Zabylon1

Zabylon RT @CBSNews: U.S. Air Force F-15C fighter jet crashes into sea off U.K. coast https://t.co/Lrzds9dmF8 3 minutes ago

walyert

Walt Kelly RAF Lakenheath: US fighter jet crashes into North Sea https://t.co/emvnF7yGFY 3 minutes ago

Mjcrjdrvrsoonrf

Michael Jackson #BLM RT @Scrappy_Pro: BBC News - RAF Lakenheath: US fighter jet crashes into North Sea https://t.co/ESHfV8oKND 3 minutes ago

London_Chazz

charlie 💙 RAF Lakenheath: US fighter jet crashes into North Sea - #LakenheathJet https://t.co/7Cy5Zcyirp 3 minutes ago