Coastguard scrambled to scene of North Sea fighter jet crash Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

The coastguard helicopter has from Humberside Airport is helping in the search for the US Air Force F-15C Eagle. The coastguard helicopter has from Humberside Airport is helping in the search for the US Air Force F-15C Eagle. 👓 View full article

A search to find a US Air Force pilot whose single-seater fighter jet crashed into the North Sea off the north-east coast of England is under way. The US Air Force F15C Eagle, from the 48th Fighter.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:30 Published 1 hour ago

