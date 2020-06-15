Indy Politics Two-metre rule may not be reviewed in time for pubs reopening in July, No 10 says https://t.co/U2Bsiciqo1 11 minutes ago Old Scientist RT @Independent: Two-metre rule may not be reviewed in time for pubs reopening in July, No 10 says https://t.co/BG0utcKlCq 20 minutes ago Another Person #Coronavirus: Two-metre rule may not be reviewed in time for 4 July pubs reopening date, No 10 says… https://t.co/QHUn3uYEwN 27 minutes ago Politico Digital UK Coronavirus: Two-metre rule may not be reviewed in time for 4 July pubs reopening date, No 10 says… https://t.co/50ZYaiPqof 33 minutes ago The Independent Two-metre rule may not be reviewed in time for pubs reopening in July, No 10 says https://t.co/BG0utcKlCq 36 minutes ago Rajesh Ahuja UK coronavirus news: Boris Johnson says people can ‘shop with confidence’ as two-metre rule is reviewed https://t.co/My8r7eAyjc 23 hours ago The Left Wing UK Rishi Sunak signals two-metre distancing rule could soon be reduced Chancellor says coronavirus measure will be re… https://t.co/3tLv3xkAyP 23 hours ago NsemGh.com Two-metre rule to be 'urgently' reviewed, says Chancellor Rishi Sunak https://t.co/5RISd27zRG #WorldNews #2Meters… https://t.co/Bf5CZFYYLX 1 day ago