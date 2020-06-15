Global  

Coronavirus: Two-metre rule may not be reviewed in time for 4 July pubs reopening date, No 10 says

Independent Monday, 15 June 2020
A review of the two-metre social distancing rule may not be completed in time for the 4 July date for the proposed reopening of pubs and restaurants, Downing Street has indicated.
