Coronavirus: Two-metre rule may not be reviewed in time for 4 July pubs reopening date, No 10 says
Monday, 15 June 2020 () A review of the two-metre social distancing rule may not be completed in time for the 4 July date for the proposed reopening of pubs and restaurants, Downing Street has indicated.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised to keep the two-metre social-distancing restriction, which is currently in place for all nations in the UK, under “constant review”. But there have been calls from industry leaders and MPs to halve the distance to help businesses such as pubs and...