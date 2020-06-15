Drag Race Canada is sashaying over to the UK with Michelle Visage as guest judge and we’re already gagging
Monday, 15 June 2020 () The BBC will serve drag with a side of Canadian bacon this summer, as Canada’s Drag Race sashays over the the UK. With Drag Race UK delayed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, BBC Three has announced it’s bringing us the next best thing. Canada’s Drag Race will pit 12 queens against each for an...
This episode of Drag Race RuCap is brought to you by Manscaped. Get 20% OFF + Free Shipping @Manscaped with code MSMOJO at → https://mnscpd.com/mojo Sam is back to break down the All Stars 5 premiere..